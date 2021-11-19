Plot to Carpet Fraud case via transfer to Alagbon Uncovered

The lid has been blown off a move by a syndicate to sweep a monumental fraud under the carpet ! case is with the Police Command at Ikeja, Lagos. But sources squealed that , the file may be transferred to Alagbon, a superior headquarter.

We learnt, the purpose is to trivialise the case by vested interest who have been settled by Barrister Olugbenga Odubote and his cohots.

Barrister Olugbenga Odubote forge Barrister Julliette Signature on a power of attorney, to defraud a property in United Kingdom. 3 Warland Road London SE18 2EX.

And in a smart attempt to cover his track,.Odubote made frantic effort , reached out to Barrister Julliette, asking her to cover him up by admitting responsibility, that it was her Signature on the power of attorney.

She has consistently refused to cooperate with the big lie.

Interestingly, Odubote who was detained, then eventually granted bail around September this year, had confessed to the Police he signed and seal the forged document on Barrister Juliette Menge’s name.

Because that tactics is not working.

Vested interests are now demanding for the case to be transferred from Lagos command to Alagbon with a Motive. The public are watching this case with interest.

Crack team of investigative journalists ,we learnt ,are keeping eagle eyes, to make sure justice is not perverted over the crime.

The Command ,we discovered had completed investigation, and only waiting for it to be transfer to Court of Law appropriately.

Since it was the Inspector General of Police assigned the case, sources are saying he should be informed, if the case is to be transferred to Alagbon in Lagos.

It is a developing story. You will get to read more.