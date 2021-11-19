Tinubu in Kano to commiserate with the Dangote over Sanni’s death

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was in Kano to commiserate with the Dangote family over passing of ALHAJI SANI DANGOTE.

In his condolence message the APC leader, Tinubu stated that money cannot buy life and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

He called on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of late Sani’s soul.

“We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother.

“Sani is not yours alone. He was a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here.

“I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother.

“What we have come to do is to join in prayers for you and the people of Kano state, for Nigeria and the entire family as a whole.

“May God give you the strength to bear the loss. It is a loss to all of us.

“May God grant you a longer life, keep you in good health, keep the family in good health, give you peace of mind and the ability to accept the decree of God Almighty.

“He is the giver and the taker and He can do anything at any given time he chooses.

“With your faith and your strong capacity, we believe you will come out of it and continue to do good in his name, in your name, in the family’s name and the entire people of the country,” Tinubu stated