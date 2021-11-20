Buhari & wife visit Dangote over Sani’s demise

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
First Family of Muhammad Buhari in Nigeria today, paid a visit to the Dangotes ,to commiserate with them over passing of Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Earlier, Mr president had issued a statement to commiserate with the family.

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Founder/Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over passing of his younger brother and Vice President of the Dangote Group, Sani Dangote on Sunday.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity) issued the statement on
November 15, 2021.

President Buhari joins the family in mourning the industrious son, who over the years played a key role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time to ensure fairness and optimum result in all endeavours.

Reputed for his gentleness, loyalty and generosity, the President urges approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

