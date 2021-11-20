Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Davido donates N200m from challenge, plus extra N50m to orphanages across Nigeria

Davido donates N200m from challenge, plus extra N50m to orphanages across Nigeria

Younews Ng November 20, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, Music, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Singer, Davido, has decided to donate the N200 million given to him by his friends and fans plus a personal donation of N50 million to orphanages

In a statement he released this afternoon, the N250 million is to be distributed to orphanages across the country.

He said a 5-man committee has been set up to monitor the distribution of the funds

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

F.B.I nab 3 Nigerian Teenagers for $1.4million (N580 million) fraud in U.S

Detectives from America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, F.B.I., have arrested three Nigerians: Quazeem Owolabi Adeyinka, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.