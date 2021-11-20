Davido donates N200m from challenge, plus extra N50m to orphanages across Nigeria

Singer, Davido, has decided to donate the N200 million given to him by his friends and fans plus a personal donation of N50 million to orphanages

In a statement he released this afternoon, the N250 million is to be distributed to orphanages across the country.

He said a 5-man committee has been set up to monitor the distribution of the funds