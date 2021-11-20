Davido donates N200m from challenge, plus extra N50m to orphanages across Nigeria
November 20, 2021
Singer, Davido, has decided to donate the N200 million given to him by his friends and fans plus a personal donation of N50 million to orphanages
In a statement he released this afternoon, the N250 million is to be distributed to orphanages across the country.
He said a 5-man committee has been set up to monitor the distribution of the funds
