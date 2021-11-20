Knocks for Guilder Ultimate Search, Chidi Mokeme prefer to Toke Makinwa as Anchor

Few weeks into the return of Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) that once held television viewers glued to their sets in the days of Eze Festus Odimegwu, Tony Agemomen, Edem Vindah among others, lovers of the programme have described it as a complete bore.

The viewers who had expected it to do better than the just ended Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) are regretting the few time they spent in front of the TV sets watching the show, which airs also on DStv every weekend.

The show, some of them say, cannot compete with BBN at the moment despite the criticism of BBN by some Nigerians.

“Something they air only on weekends before Monday we have forgotten all about it. I didn’t watch it today either,” one off them said.

Another, popular on air radio personality had this to say, ” I feel your pain.

I tried watching for the first time last night and I thought it was bcos Chidi Mokeme’s kind of charisma was missing in both the task master and the lady dressed for a dinner party anchoring a show in the bush.

I just changed station unconsciously ”

Hear another person ” Sebi you guys said it’s coming to replace the “immoral” BBN? Make una enjoy una boredom biko…”

Another said ” Honestly too boring… I have stopped watching it because I don’t even understand what they are doing there” .