Davido trending, as fans declare him Man of The Year!

More than any Grammy Award, Davido has won the goodwill and blessings of thousands of orphans whose prayers will cry out to God for his love towards them. ..that is what one of his teeming fans said, as they declare him man of the year.

Some other said :

I hope all these other celebrities that dropped their account numbers just to copy Davido will do what he’s doing now?

Even those celebrities who have so much money, and have not helped even their own family members were dropping their account numbers.

In this life, everyone has his her own calling. Stop copying people.

Non of them knew the inspiration he had before coming up with this. They just wanted to copy and get money from people.

No be who get money dey give

Na person wey get heart of giving dey give

There are people that have more than Davido but hardly give , but Davido still gave out despite the amount he made

Truly he is the man of the year.

Awwn.

A wonderful human being.

Davido even set up a 5 man Committee of professionals to disburse the sum and he added N50m to the N200m donated by his friends and well wishers.

To me, Davido is a national treasure and must be protected at all cost.

God bless Davido!

Don’t ever compare DAVIDO to WIZKID again in your lives! A king is one with a heart of Gold.

My love for him has increased to 1000 percentage

He is such a darling.

His critics should leave his flaws and concentrate on his good side,then they will finally realize

how humble,loving and caring he is.

He is definitely the best artist of the year in my dictionary

Bravo!!!!

Gbam

I am not his fan but I can’t dispute this. He took the spot light of the year. Kudos Davido.

Wizkid na Big name

Burna boy na big name

But

You see that boy called Davido na ‘‘Biggest Name”