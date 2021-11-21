Lagos Dep gov hails Davido

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos, on Saturday, November 20, prayed for pop star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his decision to disburse N250 million across orphanages in Nigeria.

On his official Facebook page, Hamzat stated that Davido and his generation will never lack because that is the portion of givers.

Hamzat said the singer will never lack . He cited scriptures from the Bible and Quran in his heart-felt prayer for the young singer.

The generosity of Davido is all over the internet, especially in Nigeria after he resolved to give back to orphanages the N201 million gifted to him This got a lot of his fans across the country commending and praying for him.