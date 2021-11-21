Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lagos Dep gov hails Davido

Lagos Dep gov hails Davido

Younews Ng November 21, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, nollywood, Press Release, Swagger Leave a comment 68 Views

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos, on Saturday, November 20, prayed for pop star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his decision to disburse N250 million across orphanages in Nigeria.

On his official Facebook page, Hamzat stated that Davido and his generation will never lack because that is the portion of givers.

Hamzat said the singer will never lack . He cited scriptures from the Bible and Quran in his heart-felt prayer for the young singer.

The generosity of Davido is all over the internet, especially in Nigeria after he resolved to give back to orphanages the N201 million gifted to him This got a lot of his fans across the country commending and praying for him.

