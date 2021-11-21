Life and Times of a Sam Aluko’s son

He was born on 20 July 1963.

He went to Federal Government College, Ilorin for his secondary education.

He later studied Geography and Regional Planning at University of Benin, graduating in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree.

He went on to the College of Energy and Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England for a Post Graduate Course in International Oil Trading and Pricing.

Aluko was the CEO of Hygynix between 1983 and 1999 and in between served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Transport and Aviation between 1993 and 1995.

Aluko was married to Sileola and the couple have five children, including the footballers Eniola and Sone.

in 2019, Aluko wanted to become the deputy chairman of APC, but the position was given to Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died in 2020.