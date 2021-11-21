Opinion : 482 Motorbikes crushed IN LAGOS. why ?

Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu supervised the crushing of 482 impounded bikes at the ALAUSA Secretariat.

Why crush such amount of motorbikes?

What are the economic benefits of crushing those bikes?

What alternative employment can Hakeem Odumosu provide for those whose means of livelihood have been destroyed by this insensitive action?

Why not heavily fine those motorbike operator?

Lagos is slowly turning into banana republic under SanwoOlu.

The known international norm is to heavily fine any vehicle / motorbikes that contravened traffic laws.

Impounding and crushing them in this manner will worsen the unemployment situation in the state and ultimately increase crime.

A good percentage of Nigerian youth are unemployed and most operate motorbikes to get by.

if traffic laws are contravened, fines MUST be imposed and not outright destruction of means of livelihood.

The government can’t provide job opportunities and those who got loans at very high interest rates , crowdfunded or sold properties to create self employment are being economically crushed by officers of the law.

CP Hakeem Odumosu is biting his nose to spite the face.

Unfortunately the buck stops on SanwoOlu’s table. And this is clearly an insensitive, thoughtless and very stupid decision by the Commissioner Of Police.