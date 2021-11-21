Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Sen Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in Abuja

A former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is dead.

The Ode-Ekiti-born politician was said to have died on Saturday after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.

He was rushed to a hospital where he passed on.

Aluko’s aides said that Aluko was neither sick nor exhibited any symptom of sickness.

Another source disclosed that the late politician died of a heart attack. He was the son of the late economist, Professor Sam Aluko.

Aluko in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State. Aluko popularly called “SGA” was a member of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He represented Ekiti South constituency during the period.

His senior brother Professor Bolaji Aluko is yet to respond to the incident.

