Again Zenith Bank displays impressive Social responsibility, decorates Ajose Adeogun

Zenith Bank has lit up Ajose Adeogun Street of the Victoria Island axis of Lagos State with its annual Christmas decoration as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

The lender said this in a statement on Sunday, titled, ‘Zenith Bank activates the spirit of Christmas with Ajose Adeogun Street light-up’

The official lighting programme was performed on Saturday by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who was supported by the lender’s executive management, while the bank’s staff and customers joined virtually.

Onyeagwu expressed his delight that this year’s light-up ceremony was able to hold following the cancellation of last year’s edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests.

He said, “Zenith Bank is very happy to be able to reconnect with activating the spirit of Christmas, with the return of the annual turning on of the Christmas lighting and the decorations of Ajose Adeogun Street, which can compare and compete with any decorations anywhere in the world – be it in Europe, North America, or Asia.”

Zenith Bank’s sustainability and CSR initiatives are hinged on the belief that today’s business performance is not all about the financial numbers, he said.

“The bank believes that an institution’s social investments, contributions to inclusive economic growth and development as well as improvements in the condition of the physical environment, all constitute a balanced scorecard,” he said.