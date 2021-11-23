Baba Sule’s pathetic last days..dies, saying “NDLEA killed me “

Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Babatunde Omidina fondly referred to as Baba Suwe is dead.

The news of his death was confirmed by the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin. It was gathered that the actor died today.

In an interview , Mr Latin said, “It has been confirmed that Baba Suwe is dead. I just got off the phone with his son who confirmed that the actor is dead. I don’t have much details about his death.”

Born on August 22, 1958, in Inabere Street on Lagos Island where he grew up but hails from Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Omidina had his primary education at Jamaitul Islamial Primary School in Lagos and Children Boarding School, Osogbo before he proceeded to Adekanbi Commercial High School in Mile 12, Lagos. He obtained the West African School Certificate from Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, southwestern Nigeria.

Omidina began acting in 1971 but came into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled, ‘Omolasan’, a film produced by Obaleinto

The late actor said injections given to him in NDLEA detention to defecate the suspected substances crippled him after which he was found not to be in possession of hard drugs.

In an interview in June with news men, he had said “I have not forgotten about my issue with the NDLEA and I will never forget because I am still bearing the pains and suffering from that encounter. I am still affected by the inflictions they meted on me at that time.

“As I speak with you, I cannot walk with both my legs. Just to visit the toilet in my room, I have to be carried there. Even using the toilet is a problem as well.

“Although I travel abroad for medical check-up, my body is still not okay at all. As I said, I cannot walk to my toilet at all without assistance. This development began about a week or two ago. Before then, I hardly walk properly and anyone who sees me would know that I have difficulty walking.”

The veteran actor, while narrating his experience in the hands of the NDLEA personnel, said, “When I was in the custody of the NDLEA, they searched me, injected me, asked me to go to the toilet, but they never found any cocaine inside my system. I defecated there and they did not see anything.

He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin in 1997.