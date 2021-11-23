Feb, 2022 is APC National Convention

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced that its National Convention will take place in February 2022.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Governors’ Forum Chairman was in the company of the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru when he made the disclosure.

The decision was taken during the emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum which took place on Sunday, 21 November, 2021.