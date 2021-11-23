Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Feb, 2022 is APC National Convention

Feb, 2022 is APC National Convention

Younews Ng November 23, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced that its National Convention will take place in February 2022.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Governors’ Forum Chairman was in the company of the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni and the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru when he made the disclosure.

The decision was taken during the emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum which took place on Sunday, 21 November, 2021.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Airport personnel slumps, dies on duty in Abuja radar control room

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ( NAMA) has announced the death of one of its Air ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.