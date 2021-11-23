“Lady killed by snakebite inside toilet didn’t get quick attention at hospital “

A Nigerian Air Force woman, Lance Corporal Bercy Ogah, has died after she got bitten by a poisonous snake when she sat on the toilet seat in her room.

But she may have survived it, When she got to the hospital, it took a little while before the anti-venom vaccine was administered to her. Apart from the vaccine not being readily available, I learnt that the person in charge of the drugs was not on duty.

Reports said the snake made its way into her toilet bowl (WC) and bit her on Saturday at her residence at the Airforce Base, Bill Clinton Way, Airport Road, Abuja.

She was rushed to the medical centre, but she didn’t survive and was pronounced dead at the medical centre.

The snake is suspected to have found its way into her home through the Septic Tank to the Waste Dislodger.

A snake whisperer was said to have been called after the incident to remove the huge reptile from the toilet.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday.

We learnt that reptiles and other wild animals were common in the base.

The source said, “You will find all kinds of wild animals in the base. People who stay there see snakes a lot.

A source revealed that

“The houses in the base were fumigated recently but hers was left behind because she was not around. The snake must have hidden in her toilet.

“After the snake bite, she took her child and a relative staying with her to her neighbour before she drove to the NAF hospital for treatment.

“I don’t know the name of the snake, but they said it was very poisonous. Also, the part of the body the snake bite made her not survive, among others issues.”