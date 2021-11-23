Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Naira slides to 555/dollar in parallel market

November 23, 2021

The naira lost steam at the parallel market on Monday, sliding to 555 per dollar.

The local currency had crashed to 540/dollar on Friday, after trading at 535/dollar on Thursday.

After tumbling to 575/dollar recently, the local currency began a gradual uptick in recent weeks peaking at 530/dollar last week.

Operators in the parallel market, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the local currency was bought and sold at 550/dollar and 555/dollar respectively.

An operator in the black market attributed the fall to an increase in demand for the greenback.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Investor & Exporter Window, the naira fell by 0.16 per cent to close at 415.07/dollar after reaching a new high of N445.75.

The CBN however maintained 411.63/dollar as the official rate on its website.

