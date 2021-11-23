Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Otudeko reveals reasons for Honeywell, Flour Mills merger

Managing Director, Honeywell Group Ltd; Mr Obafemi Otudeko,has said the announcement of Honeywell and Flour Mills merger is in line with the evolution of Honeywell Group.

“Today’s announcement is in line with the evolution of Honeywell Group and our vision of creating value that transcends generations.

“For over two decades, we have supported Honeywell Flour Mills to build a strong business with a production capacity of 835,000 metric tonnes of food per annum.

“Following the transaction, Honeywell Group will be strongly positioned to consolidate and expand its investment activities, including as a partner of choice for investors in key growth sectors,” said Otudeko.

