Afikuyomi, others Commiserate with Sen. Aluko’s widow

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and some members of the upper chambers when recently deceased Senator Gbenga Aluko served were in his house to pay condolence visit

They were received by the widow, Sileola In Abuja

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Senator Jide Omoworare, Hon Kayode Oladele, Senator Lawal Shuaibu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, were part of the entourage.