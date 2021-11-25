Asiwaju Tinubu visits Alhaji Tanko Yakassai

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (left), and former Parliamentary Liasion Officer to former President Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, when Asiwaju Tinubu called on the statesman in his residence on Wednesday in Abuja.
