Baba Suwe’s son apologises for sharing dad’s corpse on social media

Adebowale Omidina, one of the sons of a late comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, aka Baba Suwe, who died on Monday, November 22, has apologized for sharing visuals of his father’s corspe on social media.

Adebowale apologized to the family and fans of the late actor as he maintained that he did not mean to trigger or disrespect anyone.

Recounting his father’s dying moment, Adebowale said ;

“I asked them to call a nurse to treat him and when I got home, I went to his room, talked to him; he was trying to talk to me, but he could not.

He was taking his first drip when I got home and when he was taking the second drip, I went out to wash my kits. I was washing my kits when my mum came to tell me that my dad was dead.

” I had to ask her if she was joking because I just left him about five minutes ago; I rushed to his room and found out that he was dead.

“I was in shock and had to make a short video and because of the shock, I didn’t know what I was doing at that moment, so I posted it on my WhatsApp status and from there it went viral.

I was surprised that within five minutes, the video had gone viral.

” What I have to say is that I’m sorry; I appeal to family members that I never meant it that way because I’m still young, but the shock affected me.”