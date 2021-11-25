Comrade Tony Uranta dies of stroke, bedridden for years

Activist and critic, Tony Uranta, has died after a long battle with ill health. He was aged 57.

A statement by his family yesterday read: “We announce the passage of Tony Uranta (TIU) at 1:32p.m. Tony has gone home to rest after a long medical battle. He fought a good fight while here, but we believe God needs him now to continue from the other side, and to perhaps conquer on his strong belief in justice, equity, peace and unity for Nigeria.

Burial arrangement will be announced by family.”

Recall that Uranta suffered a partial stroke last year. He made the disclosure in a post on his social media handle. In 2019, Uranta said he had been sick for over five months, semi-comatose and paralysed at First Cardiologists Clinic, Ikoyi and expressed optimism that he would walk again.

Uranta was a member, Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group (NNSG). He attended the University of Ibadan between 1972 and 1976.

Uranta is survived by his wife, Baarong Uranta, a sport analyst with Channels Television.