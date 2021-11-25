INEC records 4.2 million fresh registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded 4,297,494 fresh registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission disclosed this in the second quarter, week seven, weekly update released on Monday.

According to INEC, as at 7am on Monday, Nov. 22, some 1,856,771 persons have completed their online and physical registration, and 1,856,771 persons who completed their registration, include 941,098 males, 915,673 females, while 18 705 persons living with disabilities also completed their registration.