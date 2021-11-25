Lai Mohammed Announces Media Task Force

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced a 13-member Task Force to oversee and deliver the Audience

Measurement Service on Nigeria Media Platforms.

Segun Adeyemi

Special Assistant To The President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

made this known in Abuja on Wednesday Nov, 25th.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister said the approval followed the recommendation of the Task Force’s membership by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Advertising

Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He directed the NBC and APCON to collaborate to set a framework for the operations and activities of the Task Force, in order to ensure

that the Audience Measurement Service comes into effect in the first quarter of 2022.

APCON and the NBC had earlier announced the appointment of First Media and Entertainment Integrated (Nigeria} Limited (FMEIL) for the

development and delivery of audience measurement service on Nigeria Media Platforms in order to deepen advertising spend, improve the advertising and broadcasting ecosystem and increase investment in advertising and broadcast media content.

The members of the Task Force are: