Fayose denies working with Tinubu, nor trying to decamp

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described campaigns
of calumny by some aspirants, linking him with the All Progressives
Congress (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as “dead on
arrival,” pointing out that it will not guarantee anyone the People’s
Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket.
The former governor who reiterated his endorsement of the immediate
past PDP chairman in the State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, declared that he
owed no one no apology as he was convinced that he (Bisi Kolawole) has
what it takes to win the election and govern Ekiti better.
In a statement on Friday, by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, Fayose
said those moving from house to house in Abuja, calling him names will
by now be celebrating him and calling him “Saint Fayose” “if they were
the ones supporting.”
The statement issued on Friday, read; “Linking me with APC and Tinubu
in the desperation of some aspirants to clinch our party ticket, is
dead on arrival.
“In and out of office, Nigerians can attest to my commitment to the
PDP and opposition to the APC govt in defense of the ordinary
Nigerians.
“We have seen sitting governors defecting to APC, but in and out of
office, I remained steadfast with the PDP even in the face of
undeserved harassments