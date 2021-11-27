Fayose denies working with Tinubu, nor trying to decamp

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described campaigns

of calumny by some aspirants, linking him with the All Progressives

Congress (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as “dead on

arrival,” pointing out that it will not guarantee anyone the People’s

Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket.

The former governor who reiterated his endorsement of the immediate

past PDP chairman in the State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, declared that he

owed no one no apology as he was convinced that he (Bisi Kolawole) has

what it takes to win the election and govern Ekiti better.

In a statement on Friday, by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, Fayose

said those moving from house to house in Abuja, calling him names will

by now be celebrating him and calling him “Saint Fayose” “if they were

the ones supporting.”

The statement issued on Friday, read; “Linking me with APC and Tinubu

in the desperation of some aspirants to clinch our party ticket, is

dead on arrival.

“In and out of office, Nigerians can attest to my commitment to the

PDP and opposition to the APC govt in defense of the ordinary

Nigerians.

“We have seen sitting governors defecting to APC, but in and out of

office, I remained steadfast with the PDP even in the face of

undeserved harassments