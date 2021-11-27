Lawyers carpets Lai Mohammed over #endSARS Panel report.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NDA) says the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was wrong for rubbishing the leaked panel report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS-related abuses.

The minister at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday described the leaked report as fake and a hoax, saying that the report was an “intimidation of the majority by a minority”.

He stated that the report circulating in social media cannot be relied upon, saying the document was full of discrepancies and errors.

The minister described the content of the report as “tales by moonlight”, insisting that there was no “massacre” at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

The NBA spokesman stated that the Nigerian government is not open-minded about the Lekki shooting and does not want to accept its mistakes.

He submitted the government’s dismissal of the report shows that it does not want to know the truth about what happened at the toll gate.

He said, “From all indications, the Minister of Information has always given the impression that this event never took place and that is the impression that most people were given from day one.

I was not there; so many people were also not there. The judicial panel was set up to uncover the truth.