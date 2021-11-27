Obasanjo, other celebs regroup for Oyo Speaker’s Wedding today

Adebo Ogundoyin, speaker of Oyo state house of assembly, and Olamidun Majekodunmi, his fiancée, are set to tie the knot on Saturday.

The holy matrimony will be held at the All Souls Anglican Church, Bodija while the reception will follow at the Polo Club Eleyele, Ibadan.

The wedding ceremony, tagged ‘Do the Honour’, started on November 25 and is scheduled to climax on November 27.

Several prominent individuals expected to grace the occasion include Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state; Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-president; and Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, as well as lawmakers from federal and state levels are also billed to grace the wedding.

Thirteen governors including Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi from Ondo and Ekiti are also expected to attend the wedding with Seyi Makinde, the state governor, serving as the chief host.

Top musicians including Davido, King Sunny Ade, Yinka Aiyefele, and Mayorkun are also enlisted to thrill guests at the event.

Adebo, 34, is a son to Adeseun Ogundoyin, the late philanthropist and business tycoon. He became the speaker of the Oyo assembly in 2019 at the age of 32.

The graduate of Babcock University represents Ibarapa east in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Olamidun is the daughter of Femi Majekodunmi, the Bada of Egbaland and Tokunbo Majekodunmi.