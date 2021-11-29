About tanker accident in Abeokuta on Sunday..people died

Tragedy struck on Sunday at Lafenwa Market when a fuel-laden tanker exploded, killing a woman and her grandchild.

The explosion occurred at a failed portion of the railway on the Lafenwa-Ojurin-Ayetoro Road in the Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The tanker, loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), overturned when its axle broke, as it started spilling its content on the road.

The accident occurred around 4.45am on Sunday while the tanker driver was inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa.

Pandemonium, however, broke out a few hours after the incident when some traders and hoodlums in the market began scooping fuel from the fallen tanker.

Attempts by the police to stop the action reportedly angered the hoodlums, who allegedly ignited a fire that triggered the explosion.

The police shot two people while controlling the situation.

Aside from the two people killed in the explosion, scores of shops in the market were also burnt.

A few other shops were reportedly looted by the hoodlums.

Five men of the state fire service were allegedly beaten to a pulp for not arriving early to save lives and property.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, while confirming the incident, lamented that some residents went to the scene, scooped fuel and engaged in “other unwholesome act which regrettably sparked off the fire that engulfed the whole area.”

“Two lives were lost in the unfortunate inferno, a grandmother and grandchild, while property worth millions of naira was also destroyed,” Akinbiyi added.

He explained that the corpses were deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the mob vandalised two patrol vans belonging to the TRACE Divisional Command, Abeokuta, and two heavy-duty vehicles belonging to the federal and state fire services.

The TRACE spokesman noted that some personnel were also assaulted during the rescue operation.