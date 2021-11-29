Coscharis Group’s CEO Cosmas Maduka wife dies of stroke!

The wife of the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, is dead.

A family source said the billionaire businessman lost his wife, Charity, yesterday afternoon, after suffering a stroke.

She was until her death the vice president of the Coscharis Group since its inception as the co-owner of the company.

It was gathered that Mrs Charity Maduka, the Vice-President of the Coscharis Group, died on Saturday evening in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Her namesake and daughter, Charity, confirmed the death of on Sunday evening.

According to a profile on Coscharis Group’s website, Mrs Maduka was a co-owner of the company founded by her husband.

“In her capacity, she was once the Executive Director supervising the Administrative, Legal, Works / Maintenance, Export, Technologies teams of the organization from 1984 – 2003. Under her tutelage, she was able to grow the business by creating value via the various strategic departments she supervised within the organization.

“As a board member of the group, in the year 2005, she later became the Executive Chairman / COO of two of the subsidiaries of the Coscharis Group namely Coscharis Beverages Limited and Coscharis Properties Limited respectively,” the profile read in part.

The deceased was also a professional teacher and caterer. She attended Teachers’ Training College, Nsugbe in Anambra State from 1979 to 1981. Also attended Consertum Institute of Catering and Hotel Management, Idi-Araba, Lagos State from February to July, 1983.

“She had a brief stint as a teacher at Akamili Central School, Umudim – Nnewi between October and December 1981. Also at Tolu Primary School III, Tolu Village, Ajeromi Ifelodun / Apapa, LGA, Lagos between January 1982 and January 1983. She has equally attended various Leadership and Entrepreneurship training seminars/courses both home and abroad,” it added.

Mrs Maduka got married to Dr Cosmas in 1978 and the union produced three sons and a daughter.