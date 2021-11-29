IGP Transfers Rahmon Adedoyin to Abuja Over Murdered OAU MBA Student

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, has waded into the case of Timothy Adegoke, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) MBA student who was found dead at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A police source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a team from Abuja arrived at the Osun Police Command on November 25 to work out modalities on how to transfer the investigation to Abuja.

“I can confirm to you that’s the Force Headquarters, under the instruction of the IGP, has ordered the transfer of the case to Abuja,” the source told FIJ. “Rahmon Adegoke, the owner of the hotel, has also been transported to the Force Headquarters where investigations would continue.”

FIJ gathered that the case is now being handled by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Headquarters.

Timothy was an MBA student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). He had travelled to Osun in November with the hope of sitting for scheduled exams at OAU’s Distance Learning Centre. He was initially declared missing on November 7 before his corpse was found eight days later.