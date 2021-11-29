Insult jam insult, as Benue gov calls some citizen beer drinkers

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has slammed some of the citizens of the state, especially those in Makurdi, who he said insulted him for adding no value to their lives.

He said this during the commissioning of a church’s new edifice in Makurdi on Saturday.

He said, “If you go round Makurdi town, our people start drinking beer from 9:00 a.m. and some from there, they will go to sleep and they come back and insult the governor for not helping them to add value to their lives.”

Already, many in the State are asking, :Must the governor exchange words with those he called drunkard. ?

We learnt, the people were simply asking for their salaries and pensions.

The governor we were told had said he was referring to the opposition All Progressives Congress.