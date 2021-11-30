Orji Kalu visits Kanu in Prison,.. read pieces of advice given

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng November 30, 2021

  • Orji Kalu Tells IPOB Leader , Nnamdi Kanu, in DSS Custody

“This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja.
I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’.
In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, the traditional ruler of Akwara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me.
I understand that Nnamdi has an insane amount of people rooting for his back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.
Even though my ideology and his ideology are totally different, God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other.
I owe him and Nigerians good counselling whether he and his family listen to me or not.
I will continue to counsel him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society.”

  • Orji Uzor Kalu
    Senate Chief Whip
    November,29,2021

