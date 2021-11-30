Messi Admits Lewandowski deserve to win

After Bayern Striker Failed to Win Ballon D’Or Lionel Messi has admitted that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski deserved to win the 2020 Ballon d’Or .

The award ceremony was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite Lewandowski being the favourite to win However, Lewandowski was awarded the Striker of the Year award for his performances in 2021

Lionel Messi was the first to admit that Robert Lewandowski deserved a Ballon d’or during the award ceremony on Monday, November 29. Robert Lewandowski was feted with the Striker of the Year award.

The Argentine was crowned the winner of the Ballon d’or , winning the coveted award for a record seventh time.

Messi was always favourite to win the award going into the ceremony, although there was stiff competition from Lewandowski, who had a stellar year 2020 and 2021. Upon receiving his award, Messi showed some class by giving a shout-out to his closest rival Lewandowski, saying the Polish striker should have won the award last year

There was no Ballon d’Or awards in 2020 as France Football cancelled the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him,” Messi said on stage. “I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it.”

In the wake of the cancellation of the Ballon d’Or awards in 2020, Lewandowski made his feelings known on missing out on what was arguably his best chance at being crowned the best player on the planet. He scored 53 goals in all competitions in 2021 for Bayern Munich and did not walk empty-handed on Monday as he was recognized with the Striker of the Year prize, an award that was announced only hours before the Ballon d’or ceremony. “Incredible to be here” Speaking on his feat, Messi admitted that he thought his 2019 accolade would be his last.