Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Obi Cubana acquires brand new Mercedes-Benz S500 at over N50M

Obi Cubana acquires brand new Mercedes-Benz S500 at over N50M

Younews Ng November 30, 2021 Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 66 Views

Popular entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana adds a brand new Mercedes-Benz whip to his fleets of exotic cars.

Video showed the moment the expensive ride was being offloaded from the container alongside some congratulatory messages that accompanied the video.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

What exactly was the method used to pick Messi as the best ?

Here’s how the winner of this year’s highest individual honour was determined The 2021 Ballon ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.