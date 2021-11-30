Obi Cubana acquires brand new Mercedes-Benz S500 at over N50M
Younews Ng
November 30, 2021
Celebrity, News, Trending
66 Views
Obi Cubana acquires brand new Mercedes-Benz S500 at over N50M slideshow. news 2021-11-30
Popular entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana adds a brand new Mercedes-Benz whip to his fleets of exotic cars.
Video showed the moment the expensive ride was being offloaded from the container alongside some congratulatory messages that accompanied the video.
Check Also
Here’s how the winner of this year’s highest individual honour was determined The 2021 Ballon ...