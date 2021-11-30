What exactly was the method used to pick Messi as the best ?

How was Messi chosen for the Ballon d’Or?

What exactly was the method used to pick Messi as the best ?

Here’s how the winner of this year’s highest individual honour was determined

The 2021 Ballon d’Or selection process to determine the best individual player of the year included several steps and involved journalists from around the world.

It all culminated in Lionel Messi winning his record seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday night after he complemented a standout campaign with Barcelona with a Copa America triumph over the summer..

To start, editors at French weekly publication France Football created a 30-player shortlist of award nominees, which itself is prestigious to be a part of.

Then, a jury of voters for the Ballon d’Or winner is compiled by picking top journalists from around the world who will make their selections for first, second, third, fourth and fifth place.

The following qualifications are considered by the jury:

Individual and collective performances (winners) during the year.

Player class (talent and fair play).

Overall judgment of the player’s career.

The top-ranking player from each journalist’s selection will receive six points, with the second-ranking player earning four points, then three, two and one going down from the rest of their top five picks.

After each jury member has selected their top five players for the Ballon d’Or award, the total points are calculated and added, and the player to receive the most number of points will be awarded the top honour.

In 2021, Messi has won with 613 total points, followed by Robert Lewandowski (580) and Jorginho (460).