Abuja civil servants rush to be vaccinated as FG bar them from offices

December 1, 2021

Civil servants in Abuja on Wednesday rushed to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab, after being barred from the federal secretariat in Abuja.

Members of the civil service and the general public without proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests were being prevented from accessing government buildings in Abuja.

This is in line with the October directive from the Boss Mustapha-led presidential steering committee on COVID-19 which stated that that civil servants without proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests would not be allowed to access government buildings from December 1, 2021.

Despite the appeal from the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria to extend the deadline till March next year, the PSC has stood its ground, as unvaccinated workers were barred by security operatives.

As a result, such workers rushed to get vaccinated to enable them to gain access to their offices.

