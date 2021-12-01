Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Boarding school cultist beat 12- yr -old boy dead …read why

Younews Ng December 1, 2021

The young boy was bullied to join a cult in the school, and when he blatantly refused, he was killed.

Sources said that after the boy was beaten to a pulp by the cult boys who he identified before he died, the school called his dad, alleging that he got injured while playing football.

However, on getting to the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had been severely beaten, causing internal damage.

Sharing a photo of the deceased, the Twitter user wrote,

“This is my 12years old cousin that was beaten to death at a school that cost over 1 million naira. He mentioned 5 names before passing yesterday.

It’s a boarding school in Lagos. They called my uncle that he wasn’t well so he went there took him and admitted him to an hospital in Warri. That’s where he passed but confessed that they tried blending him into cult.

They called my uncle that he got injured playing football. Reaching the hospital it was confirmed that he was being bullied and beaten up causing internal damages”.

