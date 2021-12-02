JULIUS BERGER wins ITF’S “BEST IN TRAINING CONTRIBUTION 2021” Award

Nigeria’s engineering construction flagship, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the “Best in Training Contribution 2021” award of the nation’s Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The Senior Area Manager, Alhaji Inuwa Sumaila on behalf of the Director-General of the ITF, presented the award to Julius Berger at the ITF Corporate Head Office in Maitama Abuja.

At the ceremony in Abuja, Julius Berger was cited and celebrated by the ITF as a patriotic corporate citizen. According to the ITF, Julius Berger has proven to be consistently compliant and committed to the important development and improvement of the country’s human capital index. The company was enjoined to continue to uphold its patriotic commitment not only to the development of visibly strong and durable infrastructures for Nigeria, but also to maintain its leading contributions to deepening knowledge and skills acquisition and transfer to Nigerians.

The company’s Senior Training Manager, Mr Akin Ogunfuyi, led Julius Berger’s delegation to the award ceremony where he received the award on behalf of the engineering construction leader.

Akin said Julius Berger has over the decades become an institution in Nigeria’s corporate space, and the company would progressively continue to meet all its statutory as well as its corporate social responsibility to Nigerians.

According to Akin, Julius Berger seriously believes that a well trained workforce is a productive asset with a multiplier effect for a growth-oriented gross domestic product and its attendant increasing purchasing power for citizens.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc recently won and retained for the 6th consecutive time its position as the “MOST VALUABLE BRAND” in the nation’s building and construction services sector at the TOP 50 BRANDS awards of #IAMBRANDNIGERIA 2021.