Sanwo Olu gets consolation from Lasu students…”we’ll walk with you”

Lagos State University (LASU) students on Thursday expressed their readiness to participate in the proposed Peace Walk, being organised by the State Government to herald the healing of Lagos in the aftermath of last year’s EndSARS protests in the State.

The students of the state-owned tertiary institution who came out in large numbers to welcome the Governor, who is also the Visitor of the institution, said they have all resolved to participate in “A Walk for Peace” with the Governor for peace and prosperity of the State.

Their resolve is coming on the eel of shocking and somewhat embarrassing rejection .

The Governor specifically invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the “historic march for our dear Lagos.”

He said: “Nobody will build this city for us. Let us show the world who we are. We are Lagosians.

LASU students made their resolve on the Peace Walk known through their Student Union President, Comrade Oladipupo Uthman Badmus on Thursday during the sitting of the Students Representatives Council, the legislative arms of the Students Union Government.

The sitting was the first Council session to be held at the newly built Students Arcade of the school, which was commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu on Thursday.

The LASU Students Arcade is the largest Student Union Building in any Nigerian tertiary institution.

Speaking during the sitting, which was witnessed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello, Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and members of the institution’s Governing Board, among others, President of the Student Union, Comrade Oladipupo Uthman Badmus and Speaker of the Students Representatives Council, Rt. Hon. Mustapha Adejuwon, who led students to welcome Governor Sanwo-Olu described him as Youth-Centric Governor.

They commended the Governor’s giant strides in Lagos State, especially in the education sector.

“To Mr. Governor, Sir, it is what you signed up for but we are indebted to you. Be rest assured, whenever you walk, we will work with you. We will be by your side. Whenever you run, we will run with you to the end,” Badmus assured on behalf of LASU students.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who had the first session with the Students Representatives Council, charged the students to join hands with the State Government and LASU management for the institution to make it competitive among notable universities in the world.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the sitting announced a donation of two brand new big buses to the Student Union to ease movement around the campus as well as other gadgets and equipment for students’ use.

He said: “I want to tell you that we are in this journey together and together, we will build the biggest university in the whole of Africa and it will compete with the greatest universities in the entire world.

“I feel highly honoured that all of you have turned out in large numbers to come and see the possibilities of what we can do collectively.

“This arcade will provide the right atmosphere for the leadership of the Student Union of LASU and opportunity for students management better relationship. It would provide an opportunity to engage with the wonderful youths in LASU, because this is also a building to develop the future leaders that are leaders here today.”