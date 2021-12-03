Court sets Sotitobire free, discharged & acquitted

Court of Appeal has free the founder of Sotitobire church, Alfa Babatunde..and even declaring him

discharged and acquitted.

The court of appeal siting in Akure, Ondo state capital has set aside the judgement of the Ondo state high court that sentenced the founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel.

An Ondo State High court had sentenced the Prophet to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one- year -old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church in 2019.

The Sotitobire founder had asked the appeal court to nullify his life sentence conviction by the court.

The court ruled that the circumstantial evidence the high court based its judgement is not enough to convict him.

He was therefore discharged and acquitted

Justicr Gamma Barka read the judgement on behalf of other judges