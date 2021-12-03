Redeemed Church opens Online Dating site, preempts bad boys with background check

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), the City of David Parish, has launched an online Christian dating platform for matured singles.

The Parish Pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, revealed this at a forum, stating that the platform will enable singles to interact and find their life partners.

He further stated that when a single lady or young man registers on the site, the information would still have to be processed before approval.

“There is no marriage in heaven!” the church posted on its official Facebook page, days after the website went live.

“We are here to help you connect and hopefully meet your better half.”

A visit to website Redeemersconnect.org that the dating platform connects adults in preparation for courtship and marriage.

The aim of the platform is to connect people for courtship and marriage, according to the church.

According to reports gathered, every participant must perform an independent background check before connecting with another registrant on the platform.

On its website, RedeemersConnect states its mission and its modus operandi:

“Redeemers Connect is exclusively for Christian singles, widows, widowers and unmarried seniors in the RCCG global family with serious intent to get married within a year or two upon enlisting as a member.

“Our ‘connect to court” matchmaking algorithm has been carefully designed to take your preferences into account. We encourage honest and genuine responses so that we can match your preferences in the most accurate manner.

“We are committed to keeping your profile safe and ensuring that members registered on the site are genuine and active within the church community”.

Intending joiners of the platform must first read the terms and conditions for joining, before uploading personal details.

The site has a disclaimer: “Every registrant must conduct his or her own independent background check before connecting with another registrant on this platform.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish makes no representations or warranties and expressly disclaims any and all liability concerning any damages sustained by any registrant as a result of connecting with anyone on this platform.”