States ask FG for funds to combat Omicron

State governments have said they will resume and increase mass testing for COVID-19 following the detection of the Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

Top government officials in states including Cross River, Benue, Delta and Akwa Ibom have disclosed

They are saying funding is a major obstacle to community testing.

They sought the assistance of the Federal Government on funding of community testing, particularly running of molecular laboratories.

They called on the Federal Government to increase budget for research to be able to tackle the spread of COVID -19.

The states made the demand as the World Health Organisation said the new variant had spread to 23 countries.

Canada had on Sunday detected the Omicron variant in two travellers, who recently visited Nigeria.On Tuesday, the North American included Nigeria, Egypt and Malawi in its travel ban list.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday announced the discovery of cases of the Omicron variant in three persons with travel history to South Africa.