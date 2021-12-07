T.B Joshua’s Wife heads, preaches @ Synagogue Church 5mths after

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) reopened for regular services on Sunday, 5 months after the death of it’s founder,Pastor Temitope Joshua.

The reopening is also coming 21months after the Lagos-based religious centre was shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TB Joshua, the late founder of the SCOAN, had stopped regular services in March 2020 after the Federal Government announced measures to curb the spread of the disease.

But in a statement on TB Joshua’s Ministries official Facebook page, the church wrote: “At God’s time, everything is beautiful! Healing, deliverance, and all of God’s blessings happen! Now is the time!” to signal the restart of services.

While the government, later on, relaxed the protocol, allowing worship centres to resume services – but in adherence to safety protocols – TB Joshua’s church continued with its online services. The cleric had on several occasions maintained that he was waiting for divine direction on his next move.

The closure, which came long before the demise of the cleric in June this year, was equally maintained by the late preacher’s wife, Evelyn

A visit to the church’s digital platform showed videos and pictures of worshippers inside the Synagogue building in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos State.

The service, conducted in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, was led by Evelyn Joshua who emerged as the leader of the Lagos-based church after a leadership tussle.

Sunday’s return to regular church service is coming five months after the death of the Ondo-born cleric who was credited to have attracted several high-profile politicians to the SCOAN when he was alive.

His burial, which was held about one month after his demise, had attracted hundreds of mourners from within and outside the country.

He had died on June 5th, a few hours after he finished a service but the cause of his death was never made public.