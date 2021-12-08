Buhari visits Lagos on Thursday..see roads Diversions

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
As we welcome the president on Thursday

Ahmadu Bello Way, from Adeola Odeku Intersection to Adetokunbo Ademola by Eko Hotels Roundabout will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic diverted to Adeola Odeku, Akin Adesola to connect desired destination.

Akin Adesola connecting Ahmadu Bello Way by IMB will be temporarily closed to traffic and traffic will be diverted to Oyin Jolayemi, Oko Awo and Sanusi Fafunwa to connect desired destinations.

From Ozumba Mbadiwe (Civic Centre) to Adetokunbo Ademola to Eko Hotels Roundabout traffic will be temporarily diverted after Eko Hotels Roundabout to
i) Ajose Adeogun,
ii) Sanusi Fafunwa or
iii) back to Civic Centre to connect destination.

Note: All adjoining streets / feeder roads leading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Adeola Odeku Intersection, as well as those leading to Eko Hotels, from Adetokunbo Ademola Roundabout (Eko Hotels Roundabout) will be temporarily closed to traffic from early hours of the day on Thursday 9th December, 2021.

All alternative routes shall be effectively managed by Security and Law
Enforcement personnel to reduce unnecessary delays.

We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences and delays but enjoin all road users to cooperate with traffic management personnel so as have a better traffic flow.

