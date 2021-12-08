“Fani-Kayode is impotent, We never had sex,..4 kids through IVF (artificial insemination)”

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, says all her four children with the former aviation minister were conceived through artificial insemination.

Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu’s marriage hit the rocks in 2020 over the former’s domestic violence claim and the latter’s counter-claim of infidelity.

They have since been in a heated legal tussle for the custody of their four children.

The former beauty queen had filed a suit before a customary court sitting in the federal capital territory (FCT) seeking access to her four children with the ex-minister.

In the suit, filed through Abiodun E. Olusanya, her lawyer, Chikwendu said her request followed information that one of her kids currently staying with the former minister was injured on the head.

According to the suit marked FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, Chikwendu, claimed that she did not have sex with the former minister throughout their six-year relationship.

The mother of four also claimed that she was forced to remain celibate during the cohabitation due to Fani-Kayode’s alleged erectile dysfunction.

In the suit, she argued that she was never married to Fani-Kayode, adding that he neither paid her bride price nor performed customary or statutory marriage rites with her as believed in some quarters.

Chikwendu added that Fani-Kayode lied to her that his marriage to Regina, his third wife who is a Ghanaian, had ended.

The entrepreneur also said her relationship with Fani-Kayode, her former “estranged cohabiter,” was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery, and domestic violence.”

Chikwendu prayed the court to grant her demands contained in her earlier suit titled “Application for issuance of civil summons/plaint” which was filed against Fani-Kayode on November 29.

These, among others, include: “An order declaring that there was no customary marriage between the Petitioner and the respondent (despite their six-year cohabitation) under the Nanka, Orumba North, Anambra State of Igbo native law and customs.

“Alternatively, assuming by the evidence during the trial the court finds that there was a customary marriage between parties:

“An order dissolving the customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent forthwith.

“An order granting the Petitioner access to and custody of the four children of the cohabitation between parties especially during their academic calendar.

“An order ordering the respondent to be continuously responsible for the academic, medical, clothing and welfare of the four children of the cohabitation.

“An order ordering the respondent to release and return the Petitioner’s property.”

Chikwendu said her relationship with Fani-Kayode, her former “estranged cohabiter,” was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery and domestic violence, lack of trust and absence of love, public disgrace and shame, and absence of sex due to the inability to sexually perform and intolerable behaviour of the respondent.”

She contended that there was never a marriage between the parties on the ground, among others, that the respondent “has continuously behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to continue to live with the respondent any further or formally enter into any form of traditional marriage whit him.”