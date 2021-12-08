Sanwo Olu’s full speech on guidelines for Social Events and Gatherings During Festive Season

All Social Events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to.

o Where possible events should be held outdoors.

o Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of maximum design capacity of the event centre.

o Every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their Vaccination Cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

o In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR within 72 hours will be an exemption.

o Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted AT THE EVENT VENUE OR within 24hrs prior to the event at designated laboratories. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the Safety Commission).

o Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies.

o Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

o All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry.

o All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

o Hand sanitisers to be positioned at the entry point and different spots within the venue.

In Conclusion

Despite the huge financial obligation and constraints associated with managing this pandemic, our administration will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the preservation of the lives and livelihood of residents of Lagos State. As always, I would like to thank all members of our Emergency Operations Centre and our Incident Command System, in addition to all our health workers in the public and private sectors, without leaving out our colleagues in the federal institutions for their dedication and commitment in the management of this response. Once again, I implore all residents of Lagos to comply with all guidelines and join hands with the government in the management of this pandemic.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State

December 7, 2021