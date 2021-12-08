Trailer crushes 10 Lagos students, Buhari condoles, Faleke mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari is commiserating with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

President Buhari condoles with Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on

(Media & Publicity)

December 8, 2021

Rt.Hon James Abiodun Faleke

MHR, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State.also said :

The news of the accident at Ojodu today, Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 came to me as a rude shock. I am not only devastated but also filled with pain in my heart.

I learnt there are much casualties as well as fatalities. This is very painful and traumatic.

As I pray for the families of the innocent deceased ones for God to give them the fortitude to bear the losses.

I also strongly appeal to our youths and others not to take the laws into their hands as proper investigation shall be carried out to ascertain the reason and necessary action will be taken by the appropriate authorities.

I am already in touch with those security agencies in Ojodu and its environs for justice to prevail.

Please let us be calm and steady, the needful shall be done as soon as possible.

YOU NEWS learnt that the truck driver reportedly crushed no fewer than 10 students on Ogunnusi Road, Grammar School Bus-Stop, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the students were going home after closing from school around 2pm when the truck ran over them.

The driver of the white DAF truck was being chased when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the pupils, who were by the roadside.

The driver, who took to his heels after the incident, was reportedly caught at Aguda — about two kilometres from the scene of the incident — by some students and youths who accosted him and later handed him over to the police.

The truck, which was loaded with soap, was set ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Tuesday, said two people died in the accident while 12 people were injured.

Ajisebutu noted that the driver, Bolaji Kabiru, had also been arrested.