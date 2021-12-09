Barca Eliminated From Champions League Group Stage For First Time In 21 Years.

Barcelona signed off on their worst Champions League campaign in two decades on Wednesday, as another comprehensive defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich sealed elimination at the group stage.

The defeat means Barcelona have been eliminated at the group stage for the first time in 21 years.

First-half goals from Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, and a second-half strike from youngster Jamal Musiala ensured Barcelona were sent packing from the competition.

Bayern Munich’s win ensured the German champions also finished the group stage with a perfect record of six wins from six matches, joining Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam in this season’s elite group of clubs with a 100% record

Muller’s looping header awarded by the goal-line technology set the tone before Sane found the net from 25 yards with a ferocious shot which goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen should have saved.

Musiala converted a cutback from Alphonse Davies to add more gloss to a deserved victory over a timid Barcelona side.

In the first games of the day, Timo Werner (brace) and Romelu Lukaku were on the scoresheet but Chelsea conceded a last-gasp goal to concede victory, settling for a 3-3 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia. Coupled with Juventus’ 1-0 win in Turin, the draw sees the European champions lose the top spot in the group to the Italian side.