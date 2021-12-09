Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Lagos Introduces Monthly Rent Policy From 2022..Landlords, Tenants be aware !

December 9, 2021

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that a new policy of monthly tenancy on property occupancy would kick off in Lagos from 2022.

The concept, he said, is not to punish the landlord or reduce the expected revenue of the property owner.

He said monthly tenancy would ease off pressure of yearly rent on tenants, as the new policy is designed to make people pay their rents according to their monthly earnings. The policy, Sanwo-Olu said, emanated from an agreement reached by association of tenants, consortium of financiers and the government.

