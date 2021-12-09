Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Ogun restates ban on roadside parking on Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta express road

Ogun restates ban on roadside parking on Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta express road

Younews Ng December 9, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, Court Cases, Events, News, Politics, Students, Wedding Leave a comment 46 Views

The Ogun State government has restated the ban on indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta express road.

A statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kunle Somorin said the renewed enforcement of the ban is with immediate effect.

According to the statement, “this is not a new law but full enforcement of the existing road traffic laws”.

“Henceforth, no vehicle will be allowed to park on the shoulder or lay-by on that express road”

Somorin explained that the state government action had become necessary to reduce incessant cases of avoidable accidents and provide a safe ambiance for the Gateway City Gate along the axis.

“Consequently, the relevant agencies have been empowered to impound all affected vehicles parked by the shoulders of the expressway and arrest defaulters.

“With the directive, owners of articulated vehicles on both sides of the road are advised to remove them immediately to avoid impoundment and payment of fines,” the statement noted, adding that the notice takes immediate effect.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Opinion : Barcelona Football Club: 1899-2021..was, but no more

Barcelona had already hit the abyss long before the do-or-die Champions League trip to Munich, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.