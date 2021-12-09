Parents’ forum @ Dowen College hold candlelight session for Oromoni on Wed

The parents’ forum of Dowen College in Lagos on Wednesday held a candlelight session to commemorate the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the 12-year-old pupil of the school.

Oromoni died a few days ago after he was allegedly attacked by “some senior colleagues” for refusing to join a cult group.

The student’s father had earlier said his child was beaten and fed with liquid substance.

But the school had dismissed the claim, alleging that he only sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.

The Lagos state government thereafter ordered an indefinite closure of the school while launching an investigation into the incident.

As Nigerians continue to demand justice for the deceased on social media platforms, the parents of the deceased employed the services of Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the lawyer for the case against Dowen College.

But on Wednesday night, the candlelight procession started from the school’s gate and lasted a few metres on Adebayor Doherty street before the parents returned back to the school vicinity.

A moment of silence was also held in honour of the deceased, even as the parents prayed for the Oromoni family “in these trying times”.