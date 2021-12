See what Buhari is doing in Lagos today

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Lagos.

The President, who arrived at the presidential lounge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, was received by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While in Lagos, Buhari is expected to commission some Naval boats and helicopters as well as attend the book launch of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande